Microsoft's Satya Nadella meets PM Modi; calls India's digital transformation 'inspiring'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and lauded the government's focus on "sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation".

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," the Microsoft chairman tweeted.

Nadella is currently on a four-day visit to India which includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. As part of his visit, he is meeting key customers, leaders, startups, developers, educators and students.

A day before, Hyderabad-born Nadella also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.

"Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," the Minister tweeted.

Nadella, on Tuesday, addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

He stressed the importance of cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature. He said the adoption of such technologies is rising and proving to be a "game changer".

Nadella said, "Cloud-native applications have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," according to an ANI report.

Sharing his vision for tech-enabled India, the Microsoft chief said, "Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission." Furthermore, he also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

Nadella took to LinkedIn to share his excitement of coming back to India and "meeting innovators and changemakers".

"It’s fantastic to be back in India this week, meeting with so many innovators and changemakers, like these employees at State Bank of India who are using technology to make a difference at their organization – and across the country," he said in his post on Wednesday.

