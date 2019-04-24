Jio offers: 4G data packs for prepaid mobile users starting at Rs 19; here are the details

Reilaince Jio brings a range of plans for its prepaid customers. Subscribers will now get high speed data benefits from 42 gigabytes (GBs) to 547.5 GBs. The new recharge pack offers validity from 28 days to 365 days. The 28 days prepaid recharge offer is of Rs 149 and 365 days offer is priced at Rs 1,699.

The 1.5 GB per day plans includes-

Rs 399 plan

In this, Jio phone users can get 126 gbps of high-speed data per day for 84 days.

Rs 349 plan

Customer will get 105 gbps of data and will it will be valid for 70 days

Rs 449 plan

This plan offers 136.5 gbps data with a validity period of 91 days.

Other than 1.5 GB plans, Jio has other range of plans for its pre-paid subscribers like-sachet packs, affordable plans, and 2GB/day, 4 GB/day , 3 GB/day 4 GB/day and 5 Gb/day plans.

Jio 2 GB per day recharge packs

In this category, the customer gets four options of recharge plans- Rs 198 plan, Rs 398 plan, Rs 448 plan and Rs 498. These four recharge packs come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days and offer high speed data benefit of 56 gbps, 140 gbps, 168 gbps and 182 gbps respectively.

Jio 3 GB per day recharge packs

In this pack, the customer gets Rs 399 plan with high-speed of 84 gbps over a validity period of 28 days.

Jio 4 GB per day recharge packs

Priced at Rs. 509, Reliance Jio's 4 GB per day pack recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers high speed data benefit of 112 gbps.

Jio 5 GB per day recharge packs

Jio's 5GB per day pack is of Rs 799 and offers high speed data benefit of 140 gbps over a period of 28 days.

Jio's sachet packs

Under this, Jio has two plans - Rs 19 plan and Rs 52. In Rs 19 plan, the user gets speed of 150 mbps with the validity period of 1 day. And Rs 52 plan, which is valid for 7 days, provides the same 150 mbps speed.

Affordable plans

Jio's affordable plan includes Rs 98 plan, which is valid till 28 days and offers total high speed data benefit of 2 GB

