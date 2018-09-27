Not just you, PM Modi too faces call drops! And, he wants telcos to solve the problem fast

Like most of the mobile phone users in the country, the Prime Minister too is miffed at telecom operators for not being able to control the menace of call drops. According to a report in The Times of India, PM Modi faces call drops while travelling from the Delhi airport to his official residence.

The Prime Minister has reportedly directed the telecom department to find technology-led solutions to the problem and ensure telecom operators offer adequate customer satisfaction.

The report said that PM talked about this problem during his monthly web-based interaction with government secretaries under the PRAGATI initiative. During the meeting, telecom secretary Aruna Sundarajan shared details of complaints that the department receives from mobile phone users, including call drops.

PM Modi cited how people are often seen trying repeatedly to make calls as soon as they touch down at the Delhi airport and how call drops are now a nationwide menace, an official told the newspaper, adding, "The PM said there is an urgent need to find a solution to the problem faced by aggrieved consumers."

The Prime Minister is said to have asked the telecom secretary how much fine or penalties have been collected from telecom service providers for call drops.

The report added that Sundarajan talked about the proposed norm of charging Re 1 for every three call drops which did not take off and Quality of Service (QoS) norms brought by TRAI, where the penalties for poor network are much more.

Sundarajan reportedly said mobile operators are against this stringent norm. As far as penalties collected from mobile operators for their poor services was concerned, the ministry could not give any details, the report said.

"The PM said that resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasised that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction," an official statement issued by the PMO said.

Officials also told the daily that the PM has asked the telecom department to find solutions to mobile phone network-related issues in border areas to avoid enemies using this to execute their anti-India agenda