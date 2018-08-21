Reliance Jio to give 3-month free internet under GigaFiber broadband preview offer: report

Four days after Reliance Jio began registrations for the JioGigaFiber service, the company has announced free preview plans, under which it will offer 100 GB per month free internet at 100 Mbps for 90 days, a Mint report said. The company says the areas that will get the free preview service first will be selected on the basis of maximum registrations.

Based on the registrations from a particular locality or housing society, the company will set up its fixed-line fiber-to-home broadband connections at the desired addresses. There are no installation charges but one has to pay security amount of Rs 4,500 -- which is refundable -- for Reliance Jio router, also known as GigaHub Home Gateway.

After 90 days of free internet service, users will be asked to switch to the company's prepaid or postpaid plans, which are yet to be announced. The company claims to provide superfast internet speed due to the use of fiber cable instead of traditional cables.

Though the company has opened registrations, there is no mention of the official price list so far. Reliance Jio has said the number of registrations will help it finalise regions where the service will be launched first.

The trial run of GigaFiber started earlier this year and now Jio plans to take this service public by launching it in 1,100 Indian cities. The pricing of JioGigaFiber is expected to start from as low as Rs 500 a month.

How to register

Log on to either MyJio app or Jio's official page and click on the first slide that mentions JioGigaFiber

On the next page, the user will either let the app/website detect location or manually enter the address

The next page will ask for the user's name and mobile number

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number

Enter the OTP and click on submit

The website/app will display a success message

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)