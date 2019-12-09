Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 plans; offers up to 24GB data, free voice calls

Days after it announced the new plans, Reliance Jio has brought back two of its old affordable prepaid plans. The Rs 98 and Rs 149 affordable plans have been added to its new list of tariffs. The Rs 149 plan has a validity of 24 days, while the Rs 98 plan has a validity of 28 days.

In the Rs 98 plan, users can avail a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 free SMSes. The plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. Users will have to buy an extra IUC plan for non-Jio calls that will get them 124 IUC minutes.

The Rs 149 plan comes with total data of 24 GB which translates to 1GB per day. It is also offered with Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls and 300 FUP minutes for non-Jio calls. Users can enjoy 100 free SMSes per day. It is also bundled with complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

After a hike in prices, Reliance Jio rolled out its plans starting from Rs 129 for a validity of 28 days. The plans go up to Rs 2,199 for 365 days. As per the company, the new plans are costlier but offer 300 per cent more benefits than before. The plans also come with subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealth. Under JioCinema, users can enjoy over 10,000 movies and TV shows while JioSaavn offers access to thousands of songs.

The new plans became effective from December 6. The new plans have been categorised as 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 12-month and affordable plans categories.

