Reliance Jio All-in-One plans: How they fare against new Vodafone Idea, Airtel tariff packs

Reliance Jio on Wednesday revealed its new 'All in One' plans, three days after competitors Vodafone Idea and Airtel rolled out their revised tariff plans. All three private telecom operators had announced plans to hike tariffs some time back in light of financial struggles that have plagued the sector for some time now. Reliance Jio's new All-in-One plans will come into effect from December 6, 2019.

The new All-in-One plans by Reliance Jio have been categorised as 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 12-month and affordable plans. Counting 28 days as a month, the 1-month, 2-month and 3-month plans offer validity periods of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days, respectively. The 12-month plan comes with a validity of 365 days. The affordable plans, however, are a mix of three plans with validities of 28 days, 84 days and 365 days.

ALSO READ:Reliance Jio releases new All-in-One plans; prices begin at Rs 199

Stacked against the new tariff plans from Vodafone Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio's All-in-One plans stands out due to the fact that the other two operators do not offer plans with 56 days of validity. Vodafone Idea and Airtel offer plans with validities of 2 days, 28 days, 84 days and 365 days.

Also, as expected by some experts, the new Reliance Jio plans seem cheaper than what Vodafone Idea and Airtel are offering. Jio had promised that its new plans would be 40 per cent costlier but will offer 300 per cent more benefits in comparison to the older packs.

Here's how Reliance Jio's new plans compare to those from Vodafone Idea and Airtel:

ALSO READ:Airtel updated prices: Rs 499 plan now available for Rs 698, Rs 998 plan for Rs 1,498

28-day plans

The cheapest 28-day plan from Reliance Jio costs Rs 129 and offers 2GB of data and 1,000 minutes for off-net calls. Off-net calls are those made to numbers of an external network. Other 28-day Reliance Jio plans have been priced at Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 349 with daily data benefits of 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB respectively. These plans carry off-net FUP limit of 1,000 minutes.

Comparable plans from Airtel cost Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298. All three plans offer unlimited voice calling. The Rs 148 plan from Airtel offers 2GB data for 28 days. The Rs 248 plan and Rs 298 plan offer 1.5GB and 2GB of daily data benefits, respectively. They also offer 100 free text messages per day.

Vodafone Idea offers four plans in the 28-day category worth Rs 149, Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 399. All these plans come with FUP limit of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls. The Rs 149 plan offers 2GB of data. The Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 399 plans offer 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB of data per day, respectively.

ALSO READ:Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea tariffs: Who has increased how much?

84-day plans

Reliance Jio has listed three plans with 84 days of validity and 3,000 off-net minutes, priced at Rs 329, Rs 555 and Rs 599. The affordable Rs 329 plan offers 6GB of data. Meanwhile, the Rs 555 and Rs 599 plans deliver 1.5GB and 2GB data per day, respectively.

Airtel's two 84-day plans worth Rs 598 and Rs 698 offer 1.5GB and 2GB of data every day, respectively.

Vodafone Idea offers three plans with 84 days of validity worth Rs 379, Rs 599 and Rs 699. All three plans come with FUP of 3,000 minutes for off-net calls. The Rs 379 plan offers 6GB of data for the duration of validity, the Rs 599 plans offers 1.5GB of per day, and the Rs 699 plan offers 2GB of data per day.

ALSO READ:Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio tariff hike: Check out new cheapest, costliest plans

365-day plans

Reliance Jio's All-in-One plans includes two with 365 days of validity - on worth Rs 1,299 and another priced at Rs 2,199. Both plans come with 12,000 minutes for off-net calls. The former offer 24GB of data for a period of one year, whereas the latter gives 1.5GB data per day for 365 days.

Airtel also offers two 365-day plans priced at Rs 1,498 and Rs 2,398. Data benefits are similar to comparable plans from Reliance Jio, where Rs 1,498 plan offers total 24GB data for 365 days and Rs 2,398 plan offer 1.5GB data per day for a year.

Vodafone Idea's two annual plans with 365 days of validity cost Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399. These plans offer off-net call FUP limits and data benefits similar to Reliance Jio's Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199 plans, respectively.

ALSO READ:Why tariff hikes by Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are here to stay?