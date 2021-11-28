scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio follows Airtel, Vodafone Idea; hikes prices

Jio has hiked the prices of its plans by up to 21 per cent. The new rates would be applicable from December 1, it said in a release.

Following the rate hikes by telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio on Sunday raised prices of its voice and data plans for its prepaid customers.

The company has hiked the prices of its plans by up to 21 per cent. The new rates would be applicable from December 1, Reliance Jio said in a release.

The JioPhone Plan, which used to cost Rs 75 earlier for 28 days, will now cost Rs 91, while the Rs-129 voice and data plan would now cost Rs 155 for 28 days as per the revised tariffs. Here are the new prices for all the plans:

Current Price (Rs) Validity (Days) New Price (Rs) Benefits
  JioPhone Plan    
75 28 91

3 GB/month, Unlimited Voice, 50 SMS

 
  Unlimited Plan (Unlimited Voice & Data)    
129 28 155 2GB/month, Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS
149 24 179 1GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
199 28 239 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
249 28 299 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
399 56 479 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
444 56 533 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
329 84 395 6GB, Unlimited Voice, 1000 SMS
555 84 666 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
599 84 719 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
1299 336 1559 24GB, Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS
2399 365 2879 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
  Data Add-ons    
51 - 61 6 GB
101 - 121 12 GB
251 30 301 50 GB

With this announcement by Reliance Jio, all three major telecom players have hiked the prices to push up the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Bharti Airtel was the first company to announce price hike on November 22. It was followed by a similar announcement by Vodafone Idea a day later.

Bharti Airtel, while announcing the price hikes, said it has always maintained that ARPU needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

During July-September period, Jio's ARPU stood at Rs 143.6, while that of Airtel was at Rs 153. For Vodafone Idea, it was at Rs 109.

