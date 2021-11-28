Reliance Jio follows Airtel, Vodafone Idea; hikes prices

Following the rate hikes by telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio on Sunday raised prices of its voice and data plans for its prepaid customers.

The company has hiked the prices of its plans by up to 21 per cent. The new rates would be applicable from December 1, Reliance Jio said in a release.

The JioPhone Plan, which used to cost Rs 75 earlier for 28 days, will now cost Rs 91, while the Rs-129 voice and data plan would now cost Rs 155 for 28 days as per the revised tariffs. Here are the new prices for all the plans:

Current Price (Rs) Validity (Days) New Price (Rs) Benefits JioPhone Plan 75 28 91 3 GB/month, Unlimited Voice, 50 SMS Unlimited Plan (Unlimited Voice & Data) 129 28 155 2GB/month, Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS 149 24 179 1GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 199 28 239 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 249 28 299 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 399 56 479 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 444 56 533 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 329 84 395 6GB, Unlimited Voice, 1000 SMS 555 84 666 1.5GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 599 84 719 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 1299 336 1559 24GB, Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS 2399 365 2879 2GB/day, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day Data Add-ons 51 - 61 6 GB 101 - 121 12 GB 251 30 301 50 GB

With this announcement by Reliance Jio, all three major telecom players have hiked the prices to push up the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Bharti Airtel was the first company to announce price hike on November 22. It was followed by a similar announcement by Vodafone Idea a day later.

Bharti Airtel, while announcing the price hikes, said it has always maintained that ARPU needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

During July-September period, Jio's ARPU stood at Rs 143.6, while that of Airtel was at Rs 153. For Vodafone Idea, it was at Rs 109.

