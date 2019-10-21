Reliance Jio launches new 'All-in-One' plan with more data, voice calls: check out price, other details

After facing criticism over its announcement to charge customers for voice calls, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has come up with all-new Jio 'all-in-one' plans for its prepaid customers. These prepaid plans -- starting from Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444, and Rs 555 -- will offer 2 GB data every day, plus unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes of free non-Jio calls. The company is also offering Rs 111 top-up to provide one-month extra service on the plans.

The existing Jio customers who are availing 1.5 GB data plans will now get additional data at Re 1. They will also get additional 1,000 minutes to make Jio-to-non-Jio calls, which, it claimed, would have cost users Rs 80 if purchased separately. The three-month 2GB per day pack of the company will now cost Rs 444 instead of 448, with additional 1,000 IUC off net minutes. The two-month plan will now cost Rs 333 against the earlier cost of 396, with additional 1,000 off-net IUC minutes.

The company said recent steps towards reversing enacted regulation on IUC by TRAI had compelled Jio to recover IUC of 6 paise per minute from customers for all mobile voice calls to other operators. "This recovery of IUC will continue only until the IUC charge is made zero by TRAI," said the company. It added that customers could select a suitable IUC top-up voucher, which would start from Rs 10 to make such non-Jio calls. "To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer an additional 1 GB data for every 10-rupee spent, absolutely free," said the company.

IUC is a cost paid by a telecom operator when its users make outgoing calls to another operator's customers.

