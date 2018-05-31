Reliance Jio offers Rs 2,750 cashback, 100 GB data with Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, J7 Duo

Reliance Jio has launched the Holiday Hungama offer for its prepaid users according to which the company will offer Rs 100 instant discount on the recharge of Rs 399 plan. But there's a catch: you have to pay through the MyJio app via PhonePe, and the offer is valid from June 1 till June 15. Besides, the 4G-only telco is offering cashback of up to Rs 2,750, 100 GB free data, cashback vouchers, etc, for those buying Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7.

Rs 100 cashback for pre-paid users

The cashback offer on Reliance Jio's data plan of Rs 399 will be disbursed in two parts. Once you initiate the recharge request on MyJio App, you will get instant cashback benefit of Rs 50, while the rest of the amount is processed after the payment through PhonePe. Under the Rs 399 plan, customers will get the pack validity of 84 days along with 1.5 GB per day data usage limit. Along with unlimited SMS offer, you also get complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Offer with Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Reliance Jio subscribers buying Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 will get instant cashback benefit of Rs 2,750 -- maximum 55 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 -- and data benefits of up to 100GB 4G data in the form of 10 additional data vouchers of 10GB each. The offer, valid till September 30, 2018, is valid on Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans only.

The Reliance Jio users buying Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo will also get instant cashback benefits of Rs 2,750 (55 x Rs 50 cashback vouchers) and a double data benefit for total four recharges till September 30. To get these facilities, the Reliance users need to opt for Rs 198 and Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans.