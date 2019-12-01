Reliance Jio to hike mobile tariffs by up to 40% from December 6

Reliance Jio has announced a hike in mobile tariffs by up to 40% to applicable from December 6. The telecom operator will raise its mobile services rates through its all in one (AIO) plans where it will offer 300% more benefits, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Jio will be introducing new 'All in One' plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. Although, the new plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, staying true to its promise of being 'customer-first', Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The telecom operator also said that it will take all required measures to sustain the Indian telecommunications industry.

"While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders," the carrier added in its statement.

Reliance Jio's announcement came after telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also announced on Sunday that they will increase their prepaid call and data charges by around 40%, which will be effective from December 3.

