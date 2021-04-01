Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 mn users, didn't add 1.7 mn, shows revised TRAI data

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the revised figures for January telecom subscribers. The new data shows that Vodafone Idea had actually lost 2.3 million wireless users, instead of gaining 1.7 million users as was reported earlier. TRAI said that the report was due to an "inadvertent error" on the telco's part.

"M/s Vodafone Idea Limited vide its letter no. VIL/LT/19-20/627 dated 18th March, 2021 reported an inadvertent error in its HLR subscriber data in respect of Uttar Pradesh (West) LSA for the month of January 2021," stated TRAI in its corrigendum.

As per the revised figures, Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million users in the month of January while Bharti Airtel gained 5.9 million, followed by Reliance Jio that added 2 million users.

According to TRAI data that was released earlier this month, Vodafone Idea had added 1.7 million wireless subscribers in January for the first time in 14 months. The new subscribers were reported in Uttar Pradesh West, while the data showed that the telco lost customers in all of its other telecom circles.

Reliance Jio topped wireless subscriber figures with a base of 410.7 million and a market share of 35.43 per cent, followed by Airtel with 344.6 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea's 281.9 million subscribers. Airtel has a market share of 29.72 per cent while Vodafone Idea has 24.32 per cent share. "As on 31st January, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.47 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.53 per cent," stated TRAI in its corrigendum.

