Vodafone Idea places Rs 200-crore order for telecom gear with Chinese company ZTE: Report

Vodafone Idea has reportedly placed an order for network gear of around Rs 200 crore with Chinese company ZTE. The company has given orders for broadband network equipment in telecom circles of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh.

According to a report in PTI that quoted sources, the matter has been brought to the notice of the National Security Council Secretariat that manages the Trusted Telecom Portal and provides clearance for permissible telecom gears.

Vodafone Idea is yet to make the announcement. The report, quoting sources, added that someone raised an objection to the award before NSCS, which will now look into the matter.

The report stated that the order was placed for the Gujarat and MP-Chhattisgarh circles. Another source said that the order also included the Maharashtra circle.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the National Security Directive on the telecommunication sector that mandates service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources. It declares a list of such sources and products for installation. All work relating to the directive are carried through the trusted telecom portal.

The directive, however, does not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network before the directive came into effect.

Chinese players have not been able to secure orders for 5G telecom gear after this directive.

