Asia-Pacific prioritises health & wellness, digital healthcare trust varies: Bain & Co survey

Asia-Pacific consumers are increasingly focusing on proactive health and wellness management, according to a report by Bain & Company released on Wednesday. The survey, conducted in 2023, saw an approximate 85% of respondents express interest in healthcare maintenance and lifestyle adjustments, an increase of six percentage points from the 2021 survey.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking a single touchpoint for care, thanks to technological advancements in AI and health tech," said Vikram Kapur, head of Bain & Company’s APAC Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. The Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare 2024 report analysed opportunities and challenges in the fluctuating healthcare landscape across nine markets, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The findings also reveal a rising willingness among consumers to pay more for healthcare aimed at better health outcomes - 51% of the respondents were in agreement, with 58% belonging to the Gen Z demographic. High-income groups particularly exhibited an increased adoption of wellness practices, with 50% investing more in nutritional supplements.

Moreover, a profound shift in healthcare delivery norms was observed, with traditional hospital appointments for routine check-ups and diagnostics seeing a decline. About 73% of respondents would choose pharmacy-provided healthcare, a change hastened by the pandemic.

Perspectives on trust in digital health platforms varied greatly between the countries surveyed. While consumers from China, Indonesia, and India displayed a high level of trust in digital and tech companies for healthcare, counterparts in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines leaned towards offline providers.

"Incorporation of AI and smart wearables can spark potential partnerships between tech companies and healthcare providers, paving the way for efficient and personalized health care delivery," Kapur added. This technological shift has been met with acceptance from consumers for wellness and prevention management, as well as treatment of less severe conditions. For serious conditions, however, a majority still prefer human providers.