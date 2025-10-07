Solar, wind meet global power demand growth, fossil fuel use falls for first time: Report

Global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2025 was met entirely by solar and wind power, marking a historic shift toward clean energy and the first recorded decline in fossil fuel generation, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember.

The report revealed that solar and wind generation grew fast enough to not only meet the world’s rising electricity demand but also displace a portion of fossil fuel generation. Global electricity demand rose 2.6%, or 369 terawatt-hours (TWh), in the first half of 2025. Of this, solar alone supplied 83% of the increase, with record output of 1,303 TWh—up 31% year-on-year—while wind generation rose 7.7% to 1,365 TWh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As a result, coal generation fell 0.6% (–31 TWh) and gas declined 0.2% (–6 TWh), pushing global power sector emissions down by 0.2%. For the first time ever, renewables (5,072 TWh) generated more electricity than coal (4,896 TWh) worldwide.

“This is a crucial turning point,” said Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Senior Electricity Analyst at Ember. “Solar and wind are now growing fast enough to meet the world’s growing appetite for electricity, marking the start of a clean power era.”

China and India lead

Among major economies, China and India led the global transition. China’s solar and wind output grew by 43% (+168 TWh) and 16% (+79 TWh) respectively—more than the rest of the world combined—reducing its fossil fuel generation by 2% (–58.7 TWh).

Advertisement

In India, clean energy generation rose three times faster than demand, which grew only 1.3% due to milder weather and slower industrial activity. The country recorded its largest-ever gains in solar (+25%, +17 TWh) and wind (+29%, +11 TWh), cutting coal use by 3.1% and gas by 34%.

By contrast, the US and EU saw a rise in fossil fuel use due to weaker wind and hydro output. US coal generation rose 17%, while the EU’s gas and coal output increased 14% and 1.1%, respectively.

Turning point

The report emphasizes that half of the world’s economies have already passed their fossil generation peak, as clean energy technologies continue to grow exponentially.

Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the Global Solar Council, noted, “Solar and wind are no longer marginal technologies—they are driving the global power system forward. Renewables overtaking coal for the first time is a historic shift.”

Advertisement

As technology costs fall and investment accelerates, experts say the world is entering a new phase where clean, affordable, and reliable energy can meet future electricity demand while cutting emissions — signaling the dawn of a renewable-powered global economy.