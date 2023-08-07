Stellantis considers reintroducing Fiat and launching Alpha Romeo in the Indian market: Report

Stellantis, positioned as the world's third-largest carmaker in terms of volume, is considering the reintroduction of Fiat and several other prestigious brands, such as Alfa Romeo, into the Indian market, said a report by Economic Times on Sunday.

The company's immediate priority remains establishing the Jeep and Citroen brands. The impending launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in October, followed by another model in early 2024 based on the C-cubed platform, is at the forefront of Citroen's agenda.

While talking to ET, Billy Hayes, the Senior Vice President for India and the Asia Pacific Region at Stellantis said that while the focus remains on launching new models under the Jeep and Citroen banners, deliberations concerning other brands persist.

"There’s still a lot of love for Fiat and we are still supporting Fiat customers. It’s not just Fiat; we are considering other brands such as Alfa Romeo concurrently. While Jeep and Citroen top our priority, discussions never stop around other brands. We need to figure out what's most appropriate for this market as it evolves,” he added.

Hayes acknowledged the ongoing discussions about Fiat's potential re-entry into the market and how it could be revitalised.

Formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobile India prior to its incorporation into Stellantis in 2021, the company halted the production of its cars in India due to sluggish sales and intensifying competition from rival brands. Globally, Fiat, one of the 14 brands under Stellantis, witnessed remarkable performance by outselling all others in the first half of the current calendar year with 645,000 cars globally, reflecting a 10 per cent year-on-year increase. Almost half of its sales now originate from outside Europe. Hayes highlighted the electric Fiat 500's success as the top-selling hatch in the A-segment, mentioning its triumph in Japan and upcoming introduction in Australia.

At present, Citroen's Aircross holds significant importance for its foray into the Indian market. The company is poised to enter India's mid-size SUV market with the Aircross model later this month. Although Stellantis entered the competitive car market relatively late, the Aircross, which will compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, is expected to serve as a catalyst for Stellantis' operations in India and lend prestige to its existing models.

In the context of Citroen's India journey, the Aircross is anticipated to play a pivotal role. Its launch is imminent this month, with price announcements in September and deliveries commencing in October. Marketed as an SUV that is "tough from outside and caring inside," Citroen aspires to make a significant impact in a segment that has emerged as a key focus for most car manufacturers in India.

Saurabh Vatsa, the Brand Head of Citroen India, anticipates a robust expansion in India's midsize SUV market, from 366,000 units to 612,000 units by the end of this decade. Despite entering the segment later than some competitors, the Aircross is poised to stand out due to its class-leading features and segment-first offerings, encompassing an imposing front style, elevated ground clearance, and five or seven seating configurations.

Also Watch | Harley-Davidson X440 price gets a hike from Aug 4, check out the bike specs, its rivals Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350