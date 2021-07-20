BMW bike, work from Dubai during T20 world cup: This firm’s job perks are a game changer

For most, bagging a new job means painfully negotiating for the smallest of perks. But BharatPe’s new call for candidates is a far cry from that. In fact, they are doing something unusual -- offering perks like work from anywhere, work from Dubai during the T20 world cup along with a range of bikes like BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM RC 390 or a gadget pack for new joinees.

The company aims to hire 100 people across various roles for its technology team in the current financial year. BharatPe is tripling the strength of its tech team as it plans to launch a range of products in the merchant and consumer lending space.

"BharatPe is a tech-first fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best tech talent to work with us on building market-leading products at scale," BharatPe Co-Founder and CEO Ashneer Grover said.

Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Steadview Capital, Beenext and Sequoia Capital are some of its investors.

WHO ARE THEY LOOKING FOR

BharatPe is hiring for Android, backend, web, iOS, DevSecOps, data engineering, POS/IoT, and QA (Automation). Candidates who have experience ranging from 2-16 years can apply for these roles.

Grover said that the company will take the lead in tech talent compensation because that is the only real investment its business needs to give capital efficiency of its model. There is a single interface for all existing UPI apps and it allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free, through QR.

Currently, the company has around 60 employees in its technology team.

WHAT ARE THEY OFFERING

The fintech firm is offering a range of perks. BharatPe claims that the compensation it offers is way above the market. A “geeky culture” and “lots of fun” are part of the package too.

It states that the company saw 230X growth in employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). BharatPe has also advanced appraisals of its technology team by eight months. According to a statement, the team has earned 75 per cent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1.

Additionally, BharatPe will allow new joinees to work from Dubai to cheer for the Indian cricket team during the T20 world cup scheduled for October-November.

Joinees can also choose from the ‘Bike Package’ or the ‘Gadget Package’. The former has options like BMW G310R, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, and KTM RC 390.

The Gadget Package offers options like Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose headphone, OTT subscription pack, smart keyboard folio, Harman Kardon speakers, Samsung Galaxy watch, ROG backpack, Mamiko folding study table, Green Soul Monster chair and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

BharatPe will also allow employees to work from anywhere.

