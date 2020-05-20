scorecardresearch
Coronavirus fallout: Rolls-Royce to lay off 9,000 staff members

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said that it would need to lay-off at least 9,000 of its 52,000 staff to make annual cost savings of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) as it seeks to cope with the downturn in air travel caused by the pandemic.

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business, the company said, as it started consultations with unions.

