Design, analytics, JavaScript are top skills in 2023, says LinkedIn report

Today, design, analytics, and JavaScript are the top skills for entry-level roles, according to a report by the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

The report further reveals that now companies are embracing flexibility like never before, with solely on-site roles declining by 10 per cent and hybrid positions surging by 60 per cent for entry-level roles compared to 2022. This shift in the working culture provides fresh graduates with a broader range of work arrangements.

The report also talks about the top industries hiring in India right now, which include financial services, administrative and support services, technology, information and media, and accommodation. Currently, these sectors present a promising avenue for fresh graduates with bachelor's degrees.

Even for people without a bachelor’s degree, there are plenty of opportunities on the rise in the administrative and support services, accommodation, and financial services industries.

For bachelor’s degree holders, roles like Risk Consultant, Investment Manager, and Finance Administrator are experiencing significant growth. MBA graduates can venture into Technology Associate, Catalog Specialist, and Business Integration Analyst positions. The report states that those without a degree can find fulfilling careers in roles like Placement Coordinator, User Interface Designer, and Application Engineer.

Today regardless of educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth. For bachelor's degree holders, fields like Product Management, Human Resources, Military and Protective Services, and Consulting offer ample opportunities. The report further said that roles like Placement Coordinator and Technical Recruiter are popular in Human Resources. Finance offers positions such as Treasurer and Finance Manager, while Consulting presents opportunities as an Industry Specialist or Life Coach.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert & India Senior Managing Editor, said, “It’s encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today's job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds. For those beginning their careers, connecting with the right people, seeking guidance from industry experts, and following company pages can play a significant role in finding your way.”

"Equally important is identifying and acquiring the skills that your desired industries and functions demand. Approaching your job hunt with boldness, flexibility, and resilience will set the stage for a promising start to your professional journey,” Banerjee added.

