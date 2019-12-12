DMRC Recruitment 2019: Notification for 1,492 vacancies to be out soon, application opens from December 14

DMRC Recruitment 2019: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon release the notification for recruitment to nearly 1,492 vacancies for regular executive, regular non-executive, contractual executive and contractual non-executive positions.

DMRC is expected to publish a detailed advertisement together with online registration forms on December 14, 2019, at 10 am on its official website. Interested candidates can access delhimetrorail.com/careers.aspx or the Employment Newspaper to get complete details of DMRC Recruitment 2019.

The last date to apply online for DMRC vacancy 2019 could be January 13, 2020.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of DMRC to check the latest updates on the same.

The detailed advertisement will also have other details such as vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates and selection process etc.

Meanwhile, the educational qualifications required for each of the posts may be Graduation, engineering diploma and ITI.

A joint venture of the central government and Delhi government, DMRC is a mass rapid transit system serving Delhi-NCR and has a daily ridership of around 4.7 million.

