Gaming industry to add 1 lakh new jobs by FY23; producers, developers among highest paid

The gaming industry is likely to add 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs by FY23 and the sector is projected to grow by 20 per cent to 30 per cent in the same period. At present, the highest-paying job profiles in the gaming industry are game producers, game designers, software engineers, game developers, and QA testers, according to a recent report by TeamLease Digital.

The report further stated that the women workforce and women in leadership roles in gaming are also likely to witness a significant rise given the increasing participation of women. The industry will also add jobs across domains like programming (game developers, unity developers), testing (games test engineering, QA lead), animation (animators), design (motion graphic designers, virtual reality designers), artists (VFX and concept artists), and other roles such as content writers, gaming journalists and web analysts over the next year.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Commenting on the positive trends, TeamLease Digital Business Head - Specialised Staffing Munira Loliwala said, “Today, we have a 90 per cent millennials and Gen-Z workforce, and the majority of these professionals are aspiring to work in emerging sectors like gaming. By FY23, close to 1 lakh new jobs will be created in the sector and this is further projected to increase by 50 per cent taking the industry's overall growth trajectory to more than 113 per cent by 2025.”

She also said that the gaming industry is expected to hit Rs 38,097 crore by 2026 and that India is the second largest globally after China with a gaming community of 480 million and 7.3 billion game downloads. Loliwala also noted that with the coming together of Metaverse and Web3, gamification has also moved to emerging tech sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, and education.

