Govt warns against fake organisation carrying out recruitment in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana

The Union Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday issued a warning about a bogus organisation called 'Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan' that claimed to be recognised by the Indian government and was conducting recruitment drives in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

Claiming to be working under the Ministry of Rural Development, the organisation was carrying out a fake recruitment process across the aforementioned states for the posts of Data Analyst, Administrative Officer and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), it said.

The Ministry highlighted that after having received complaints in the month of March this year. In its press release, the ministry went on to clarify, “there is no such Institution/Autonomous Body/Attached or Subordinate Office/Organization affiliated to the Rural Development Ministry. From the modus operandi and credentials, it is evident that the organization is fake and created with the sole intent of extracting money from unsuspecting applicants.”

It also urged the general public to stay informed and exercise caution when it comes to job vacancies, to avoid making payments to such organisations for certificate verification, and to avoid sharing sensitive information such as bank account numbers.

To potential applicants, the ministry clarified that all Central and State Government websites are on the "gov.in" domain, not ".com" or any other spoof website or misleading link.

