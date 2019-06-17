Hiring activity increases 11% in May; IT, BPO, education take the lead: report

Hiring activity registered 11 per cent jump in May over the corresponding month last year. This uptick has been fuelled by recruitment activity in the IT-software sector, BPO and education according to the Naukri JobSpeak report. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for May 2019 stood at 2,346, while in May 2018 it was 2,106.

InfoEdge India Chief Marketing Officer Sumeet Singh said, "The JobSpeak index continues to grow with an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in May with most sectors and cities showing a positive trend. Looking at the trend reflected in the last six months we can see that hiring continues to grow in a positive direction," as per agency reports.

Along with IT-software, other industries that showed a healthy upward trend in the recruitment activity were BPO, education, IT-hardware - all 11 per cent - and construction and engineering with 1 per cent and fast-moving consumer goods with 4 per cent.

The sector that saw little or no movement in hiring activity is BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance). Automobile and ancillary and pharmaceutical industries witnessed a dip of 6 per cent in hiring.

Demand for entry-level job seekers with 0-3 years of experience grew by 13 per cent. Hiring for mid-level employees with 4-7 years of experience grew by 14 per cent, while mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 8 per cent. Hiring for senior management with 13-16 years of experience and leadership roles with over 16 years of experience remained flat.

Demand for talent grew across all metropolitan cities with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune recording positive growth of 20 per cent, 19 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com month-on-month.

(With PTI inputs)

