Hiring activity picks up pace; IT sector leads the pack

Hiring activity is on the rise, led by the IT (Information Technology) sector as businesses rebound from pandemic-led disruptions, reveals the latest Naukri Hiring Outlook survey.

The latest study by the job portal reveals that 51% of the recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations. It further adds that the appetite for hiring is up, as 32% recruiters confirm that they would be hiring for new jobs.

Given the digital boost, IT roles remain the most in demand, with 50% of recruiters indicating strong hiring in this segment.

Roles in marketing and business development are also gaining ground, with almost 38% hirers expressing intent to recruit for these roles, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, only 5% recruiters stated that hiring was on hold compared to 11% in a similar survey carried out in September last year.

Several businesses were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequently, job security was jeopardised across multiple sectors. Nevertheless, only 1% recruiters indicate lay-offs in their organisations as against 36% in the earlier survey.

"Hiring outlook showcases an upbeat sentiment amongst the recruiters and consultants," says Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, the Economic Times reports.

"Employers are also positive about extending increments to their employees. This is a strong indicator that businesses are moving towards actioning their growth plans and not just survival or business continuity strategies," he adds. Goyal further notes that with digitalisation being the top priority across companies, "it is encouraging to see the IT sector lead hiring in the coming months."

Naukri Hiring Outlook is a bi-annual survey that reflects recruiters' hiring outlook for the next six months. The survey saw participation from more than 1,384 recruiters and consultants across India. Around 40% of the recruiters anticipate hiring to go back to the pre-pandemic levels in the next three months itself, which is contrary to the sentiments from an earlier survey whereby only 20% recruiters hoped hiring to return to normalcy within three months.

The survey further reveals that around 27% recruiters plan to rollout increments greater than 15% in their respective organisations, whereas the average increment size falls in the 5-10% bracket, according to 35% of recruiters.

One-third hirers anticipate attrition to be in the range of 10-20%, while another 7% predict attrition levels greater than 20%. In the wake of a surge in demand, IT roles can also witness higher detrition. Campus hiring has also demonstrated a slow but steady improvement as one-third recruiters give a green signal to their hiring plans versus a 24% in the September survey.