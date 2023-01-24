IIM Rohtak Placement 2022-23: Highest package Rs 36 lakh; Average salary Rs 18.73 lakh

IIM Rohtak concluded its 2022-23 placement season for its two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) where the highest package stood at Rs 36 lakh per annum and the average package was Rs 18.73 lakh per annum.

The latest placement round was better than last year's. The average package of Rs 18.73 lakh per annum is 16.7 per cent more than last year's average package of Rs 16.06 lakh per annum, the internal placement cell report noted.

The report further read, "The top 10 per cent of the batch received an average of Rs 34.68 lakh per annum, and the top 25 per cent and 50 per cent were offered an average of Rs 27.15 lakh per annum and Rs 22.64 lakh per annum, respectively."

Furthermore, the top recruiters at the college were GAIL, AB InBev, Axis Bank, Barclays, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Samsung, Wells Fargo, Accenture, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Bain Capability Network, Tata Steel Capgemini, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, OfBusiness, and Yes Bank, among others.

Dheeraj Sharma, the Director of the college noted, "The academic years 2021-23 were full of speculations and uncertainties in the business environment. However, our students worked hard and received strong facilitation from the institute. The efforts of placement committee resulted in excellent outcomes even in the COVID situation that the world was dealing with.”

The internal placement cell report also notes that the college became one of the first IIMs to complete placements. The report also details the diversity of the class, it read, "IIM Rohtak became one of the first IIM to complete the placements for the batch of 2021 - 2023. The PGP Class of 2023 comprises 237 students, with 158 female and 79 male students having an average work experience of 19 months. The academic diversity of the batch is skewed maximum toward Commerce and Engineering. Moreover, Marketing and Strategy was the most sought-after specialization of the students, followed by Finance."

