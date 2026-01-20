Indian employees far more optimistic on AI than global peers: Randstad survey

Indian employees are far more optimistic about artificial intelligence (AI) than their global peers, with 89% saying AI has improved their productivity compared to just 62% worldwide, according to a new survey by Randstad.

The findings come from Randstad's Workmonitor 2026 report, which surveyed over 27,000 workers and 1,225 employers across 35 markets.

Indian workers also showed the highest confidence in using new technology, with 86% saying they feel confident using the latest tools, well above the 69% global average.

The AI reality gap

Despite this enthusiasm, the report reveals a troubling disconnect. While 84% of Indian talent believe AI will impact a high proportion of their tasks, only 55% of Indian employers agree. Globally, one in five workers "do not expect AI to affect their work at all."

"While businesses race to embrace a new way of working, our data shows that 1 in 5 talent believe AI will have a limited impact on their tasks and nearly half perceive it as more beneficial to the company than themselves," the report states.

In India, 59% of workers believe "the adoption of AI in the workplace will mainly benefit companies, not them", higher than the 47% global average.

Business optimism vs global caution

Indian employees are much more optimistic about business growth than workers elsewhere. A striking 79% of Indian employees believe their organisations will grow in the next year, compared to only 51% globally.

"While 9 in 10 employers are confident in the growth of their business this year, only just over half of talent feel the same," the report notes about global trends.

Indian employees also showed high trust in their workplaces. Some 89% trust their company's leadership and 88% trust their colleagues, both well above global averages of 72% and 76%, respectively.

Work-life balance tops pay

The survey revealed a surprising priority shift. While pay attracts talent, with 81% globally saying it's the top factor when looking for new jobs, work-life balance has become the main reason for staying.

In India, 57% cited work-life balance as their main reason for staying in their current role, far above the global average of 46% and well ahead of pay and benefits (15%) or job security (14%).

"While pay attracts talent (81%) over and above other considerations, work-life balance (46%) is the main reason for staying in the current role," the report said.

The survey found that 52% of Indian talent "are already seeking opportunities to future-proof their skills independently, taking control of their market relevance outside of formal employer programmes."

Meanwhile, job postings requiring "AI agent" skills have surged by 1,587% globally, signalling major changes ahead in how work gets done.