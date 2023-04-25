Intent to hire in IT and manufacturing sectors stands strong in Q1: Report

Despite the disruption and setbacks the IT industry is currently facing within the country, technology adoption by other industries across sectors has resulted in the creation of new job opportunities and an increase in the demand for skilled tech professionals in the services sector, according to a report by TeamLease, a human resource service provider.

As per the TeamLease Services Employment Outlook Report finding for April to June quarter, several service industries have seen the IT function emerge as the most sought-after profile. However, the manufacturing sector, on the other hand, has seen a spike in demand for marketing profiles. Nearly 78 per cent of employers in the services sector and 56 per cent of employers in the manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure sector have expressed an intent to hire for IT skills and marketing roles, respectively.

The report’s findings showed that overall hiring intent across profiles saw an increase of 10 per cent in both services and manufacturing sectors, with the services sector at 83 per cent and manufacturing industries at 95 per cent compared to Q1 of 2022. The report also showed that in addition to IT, other popular job profiles in the services sector include sales at 83 per cent and marketing at 63 per cent.

Financial services, telecommunications, and information technology have the highest demand for roles in the services industry. The report also said that manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, agriculture and agrochemicals, and power and energy were in high demand in the manufacturing industry.

In both the services and manufacturing sectors, the intent to hire for the marketing functional area has increased by 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, in the current quarter.

Sharing his views on the report, Mayur Taday, Chief Business Officer of TeamLease Services, said, “The increasing demand for IT skills and Marketing roles is a testament to the transformative impact of emerging technologies such as 5G in the telecom industry, and the importance of upskilling in meeting the evolving needs of the job market.”

He further said that the confluence of emerging technologies is driving the demand for tech roles in non-tech sectors. “With the advent of new technologies and an ever-increasing reliance on digital platforms, organisations across sectors are looking to hire a talented workforce to stay ahead of the curve,” he said.

Adding to that, Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head of TeamLease Services, said, “India’s manufacturing segment has witnessed a massive transformation over the last decade. The advent of technology and the introduction of initiatives like the PLI scheme is boosting employment generation and fostering a dynamic and competitive economy that drives growth and innovation.”

He also stated that marketers, sales professionals, and engineers are extensively in demand, which will continue to be in vogue in the coming quarters. The majority of these hirings are being made across entry and junior-level domains.