Job listings for ‘creators’ and ‘influencers’ on the rise, Bengaluru tops the list: Report

On Wednesday, the job search platform Indeed announced a significant increase in job postings and clicks related to the terms "content creators" and "influencers".

The platform reported a massive 117 per cent increase in job postings and a 75.30 per cent increase in clicks (job seeker interest), owing to the massive growth in India's internet consumption.

In today’s digital age, the roles of influencers and content creators have evolved beyond mere jobs, and now they offer avenues for creative expression and far-reaching impact. This is reflected in the job market, with increasing postings and clicks related to these roles.

Taking account of the trend, Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India, said: “While it is still possible to be a successful content creator or influencer on your own, it is becoming increasingly common for businesses to hire professionals in these roles. This trend is likely to continue in the future, as the demand for content creation continues to grow.”

“As more and more people go online, businesses are looking for ways to reach their target audience through these channels. This is creating a surge in demand for content creators and influencers with the skills and experience to create engaging and informative content, and this trend is likely to grow. If you're a talented content creator or influencer, there's never been a better time to be in India,” Chand added.

The data revealed that Bengaluru is the influencer marketing capital of the country; the city is home to the highest number of job postings for influencer marketing roles, with a 16 per cent market share. This is followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, with 9 per cent and 7.5 per cent of the market share, respectively. Jaipur, Surat, and Indore have the least job postings for influencer marketing roles, with less than 1 per cent share each.

This trend is likely due to Bangalore's status as an IT hub and home to many startups. These businesses are increasingly using influencer marketing to reach their target audience and hiring professionals with the skills and experience to manage these campaigns.

