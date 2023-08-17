Centre discontinues bulk SIM connections to curb cyber frauds, blacklists 67,000 SIM dealers

In a move aimed at curbing cyber frauds, the Centre on Thursday announced that it had discontinued bulk SIM connections and that the dealers who deal with SIM cards will have to compulsorily get the police verification done.

During a press conference, Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is focused on reducing cyber fraud and it has detected and deactivated 52 lakh fraudulent connections. He informed that 67,000 SIM card dealers have also been blacklisted.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Telecom reforms says, "...We have detected and deactivated 52 lakh connections that were obtained fraudulently obtained. 67,000 dealers selling mobile SIM cards have been blacklisted & 300 FIRs have also been registered...66,000… pic.twitter.com/Uw1e7fc22a — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

The minister said that now bulk sales will be allowed for only business connections post verification and registration. Even for business connections, he said, KYC of each sim needs to be provided. He said many people buy SIM cards in bulk, but only 80 per cent of buys are necessary while 20 per cent of cards are misused.

The minister said that the Department of Telecommunications has discontinued the provision of bulk connections and instead, a new concept of business connection will be introduced. "Besides, KYC of businesses, KYC of the person taking handover of SIM will also be done," Vaishnaw said.

WhatsApp on its own blocked around 66,000 accounts that were involved in fraudulent activities, the minister said. "Now we have made police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds. A penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on dealers found violating norms," he said. The minister further added that there are 10 lakh SIM dealers and they will be given sufficient time for police verification.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal)