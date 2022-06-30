Mahindra Logistics' diversity hiring ratio for FY22 stands at 15%

The diversity hiring ratio of Mahindra Logistics (MLL) for the current financial year stands at 15 per cent, the integrated 3PL (Third Party Logistics) solution provider has revealed. The company also announced its association with GTT Foundation to train 200 individuals in various skills across the country.

MLL stated that it is committed to its Diverse & Inclusive (D&I) agenda and is strengthening D&I hiring by leveraging untapped talent pools, enhancing engagement and more importantly, embracing a sense of oneness that celebrates India’s demographic dividend.

"This pride month, the company takes pride in constantly recruiting from the LGBTQIA community both on its rolls and the rolls of its business partners for various operations. MLL’s association with GTT foundation to train 200 individuals, includes individuals from LGBTQIA community. The company will train individuals from the community in building skills like digital marketing, data entry, tele calling, enhancing their soft skills, among others," the logistics company added.

Commenting on the development, Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics said, "We have committed to a multi-year investment in skill development and training of individuals from the LGBTQIA community, Persons with Disabilities and Women from modest backgrounds. Our association with GTT Foundation to train 200 individuals is the first phase towards this commitment. We will continue to encourage and value diversity through our policies on adding talent and develop various skills within these communities through our employees, associates, business partners and customers.”

Uma Ganesh, Trustee, GTT Foundation said, “GTT Foundation has been working with marginalised communities to help them become employable and build sustainable livelihoods. In this context, we are delighted to partner with Mahindra Logistics to extend employability training for LGBTQ community, Persons with Disabilities and women from humble backgrounds across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Andhra Pradesh. We thank Mahindra Logistics for this support that would transform the lives of 200 families.”

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Large-cap stocks are usually safe bets. Should you invest during a bear market?

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why investors love multibaggers; how to spot these high-return stocks