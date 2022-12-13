McDonald's plans to hire 5,000 freshers, to double stores in North East India

The US fast food chain, McDonald’s has announced that it would hire 5000 people in a move to double the outlets in northern and eastern India. The restaurant chain had earlier announced that it would open 300 more outlets in the coming three years.

The company has 156 food outlets in north and east regions of India at present, and plans to double the number of restaurants in the near future.

Recently, McDonald's largest outlet was inaugurated in Guwahati, in Assam. The restaurant is spread across 6700 square feet and holds the capacity to withstand 220 people at a time.

McDonald's India (North and East) Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan told PTI that the company is currently on a rapid growth path and looks forward to expand its network across the states under it.

On being asked if the legal matters with the McDonald's partner are being settled, Ranjan said, "All issues and problems are behind us and we are focussed on growing our business."

The food chain selected MMG Group Chairman Sanjeev Agrawal as its partner to operate outlets in north and east India in 2020. The appointment was to buyout 50 per cent stake from Vikram Bakshi, under whom the multinational giant had drowned into a legal tussle.

McDonald's in India operates under two master franchisees, one by Sanjeev Agrawal-led MMG group for north and east India and other by Westlife Group led by B L Jatia for west and south.

