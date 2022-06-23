NY-based USEReady plans to hire Indian data analysts, engineers

USEReady, a New York headquartered strategic data and analytics partner, has set up a new data centre in Mohali, Chandigarh. The start-up is expected to hire around 200 data analytics and engineers for its centre that is already operational.

More importantly, the US-based venture plans to open four more data centres in the next two years that would provide employment opportunities to over 1500 data analysts and engineers.

The venture has already set up offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru while investing in several Tier 2/3 towns with a focus on developing data analytics talent in India.

“USEReady is a community driven oriented business. We want to scale USEReady's practices by investing in Mohali and other high talent potential cities in India,” said founder & CEO Uday Hegde.

“We want to have offices to enable teams to collaborate by opening theatres in various smaller cities across India. It creates a win-win opportunity for both employees and the firm,” added Hegde.

The start-up also plans to create a “One USEReady” environment wherein its global offices in the US and Canada will be connected not only digitally but also by travel interactions.

“We have found that providing options to ‘work from anywhere’ allows employees to discover their career across different geographies, culture and diversity. This fosters a culture of collaboration and inclusion among our team members,” said Hegde.

Interestingly, USEReady’s investment in Tier 2/3 cities is an example of a larger phenomenon in the Indian start-up ecosystem as with growing demand for talent in India, many Indian start-ups are turning to smaller towns.

Further, setting up offices in such towns and cities is benefiting the start-ups in terms of optimising cost and, at the same time, attract a diverse pool of talent.

USEReady was founded in 2011 by two Indians -- Uday Hegde and Lalit Bakshi. Primarily servicing the BFSI sector, the start-up provides end-to-end solutions for challenges in legacy modernization, data monetization, data governance and security along with migration from on-premises to cloud.

The venture has offices in New York, New Jersey and Toronto from where it services its high tech and Fortune 500 clients.

In May, USEReady received an undisclosed amount of growth capital from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. USEReady plans to invest a major part of the funds to scale up its Indian operations by 5x times.

It is looking to hire 1,000 data analytics and engineers in India this year. Currently the firm’s total headcount stands at 400 across six offices globally.

Also Read: Pine Labs acquires leading API infrastructure start-up Setu

Also Read: Share Market update: Sensex rises 443 pts, Nifty ends above 15,550; Maruti, M&M top gainers