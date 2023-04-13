PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today

Today on the occasion of Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations via video conferencing.

This initiative of PM Modi is a part of the government's announcement promising to hand over 10 lakh jobs before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said, “On this auspicious day of Baisakhi, more than 70,000 youths have got govt jobs in various departments of the central govt; congratulations to all of you. The process of giving govt jobs in NDA and BJP-ruled states is going on at a fast pace. Appointment letters were handed over to over 22,000 teachers in MP yesterday itself.”

“The government is committed to giving the right opportunities to the talent and energy of youth to fulfil the vision of a developed India,” said PM Modi after distributing the appointment letters to the candidates.

He added, “Atmanirbhar Bharat is generating jobs in the urban and rural areas of the country. The toy industry has been enhanced, leading to the generation of new job opportunities.”

Modi also said that India is the fastest-growing economy. The world is witnessing an economic meltdown, but they see India as a bright spot.

These recruits who got their appointment letter from PM Modi today are from across the country and will be joining different positions under the government of India. These positions include Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, Constables, Stenographers, Junior Accountants, Postal Assistants, Income Tax Inspectors, Tax Assistants, Sr Draughtsmen, JE/Supervisors, Assistant Professors, Teachers, Librarians, Nurses, Probationary Officers, Personal Assistants, MTS, among others.