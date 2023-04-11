PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

On the occasion of Rozgar Mela on April 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations via video conferencing at 10:30 am, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement.

The release by the Prime Minister's Office stated: “The Rozgar Mela is the government’s step towards fulfilling the promise made by MP Modi of prioritising employment in the country. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment of generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.”

It further added that these new recruits, selected from across the country, will join different positions under the government of India, such as Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, Constables, Stenographers, Junior Accountants, Postal Assistants, Income Tax Inspectors, Tax Assistants, Sr Draughtsmen, JE/Supervisors, Assistant Professors, Teachers, Librarians, Nurses, Probationary Officers, Personal Assistants, MTS, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to get trained through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

