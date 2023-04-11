scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Jobs
PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

Feedback

PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

The Rozgar Mela is the government’s step towards fulfilling the promise made by MP Modi of prioritising employment in the country.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Rozgar Mela is the government’s step towards fulfilling the promise made by MP Modi of prioritising employment in the country The Rozgar Mela is the government’s step towards fulfilling the promise made by MP Modi of prioritising employment in the country

On the occasion of Rozgar Mela on April 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations via video conferencing at 10:30 am, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement.

The release by the Prime Minister's Office stated: “The Rozgar Mela is the government’s step towards fulfilling the promise made by MP Modi of prioritising employment in the country. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment of generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.”

It further added that these new recruits, selected from across the country, will join different positions under the government of India, such as Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, Constables, Stenographers, Junior Accountants, Postal Assistants, Income Tax Inspectors, Tax Assistants, Sr Draughtsmen, JE/Supervisors, Assistant Professors, Teachers, Librarians, Nurses, Probationary Officers, Personal Assistants, MTS, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to get trained through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Also Watch: AAP newest national party; NCP, TMC, CPI lose tag: All you need to know about a 'national party'

Published on: Apr 11, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement