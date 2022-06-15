PwC sets foot in Odisha for first time; promises 10,000 more jobs in India in 5 years

PricewaterhouseCoopers India on Wednesday said it would create 10,000 additional employment opportunities in India over the next five years, as it set foot in Odisha for the first time with an office in state capital Bhubaneswar.

It plans to hire around 500 people in the state within the next year.

The new office in Bhubaneswar will be a flexible, multi-use one serving clients in the region, a top company official said.

“This expansion is in line with the firm's commitment to create 10,000 additional jobs in the country over the next five years,” he said.

''Our talent pool is no longer centered in metro cities and we are looking to leverage the wealth of skilled professionals in other cities, too,'' PwC Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

Between 2006 and 2017, tier-2 and tier-3 cities received five times more investment for retail infrastructure than tier-1 and metro cities, Krishan said.

“At PwC, our endeavour is aligned with India’s USD 5 trillion aspiration,” he said, adding, providing job opportunities across the country will be an important step towards achieving this goal, and “we are making this an integral part of our growth strategy”.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the firm had recently expanded operations in Jaipur. It will also set up branch offices in Noida and Thane, he said.