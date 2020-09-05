Railways to start computer-based test for 1.40 lakh posts from Dec 15

Indian Railways is going to start computer-based tests for notified vacancies from 15th December 2020, said Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) had notified 1.40 lakh vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated and miscellaneous categories.

The governmental entity had notified three types of vacancies -- 35,208 for non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks; 1,663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches); and 1,03,769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers and pointsman).

RRBs, against the vacancies, had received over 2.40 crore applications. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for vacancies had to be deferred due to coronavirus lockdown. Yadav said, "The computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts and a detailed schedule will be announced very soon."

"We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed," he added.

RRBs are committed to hold the CBT for all notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic, the Railways said in a statement.

Yadav said that after the experience of holding examination for the JEE, NEET, it was felt that the Railways can also start the recruitment process.

Standard operating procedures for conducting the examination are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed, which are essential in the interest of the safety of candidates.

