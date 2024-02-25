Sr engineer, operations lead, social media manager among top jobs of 2024: Report

Jobs in areas like engineering, finance, operations, digital marketing and accounting are among the most sought after jobs in India for 2024. Other sought-after roles came from sectors such as social media, marketing and therapy, according to a report by job portal Indeed India.

Mid-management roles across several sectors are also high in demand at present. The recent report by Indeed India, however, lists only 5 jobs in the technology sector, down from 15 tech jobs previous year.

“Within the past year, we’ve witnessed unprecedented technological advancements and economic conditions that have left a lasting impact on the jobs market. Our data shows that there seems to be a cautious approach to hiring for tech jobs, indicating that other areas such as finance, operations, digital marketing and accounting are sunrise sectors for jobseekers to explore,” Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said.

Top jobs in India in 2024

Job roles such as senior engineer, operations lead and social media manager are among the top jobs in India in 2024 based on availability, salary, opportunity growth, and the number of postings offering remote or hybrid working arrangements based on data from its platform.

Other top jobs include business manager, finance manager, senior .net developer, electrical designer, senior digital marketer, cluster manager and occupational therapist. The jobs with the highest salaries are for mid-management roles like accounting manager, assistant leader, senior engineer, cluster manager, supply chain manager and finance manager.

Mean salaries in these jobs range from Rs 8 lakh per annum to Rs 9.7 lakh per annum (LPA). Only two tech roles such as senior .net developer and senior engineer are among the top 10 roles ranked by salary.

S. No. Job role Mean salary (LPA) 1. Senior engineer Rs 9,12,307 2. Operations lead Rs 7,09,855 3. Social media manager Rs 4,47,140 4. Business manager Rs 5,27,621 5. Finance manager Rs 8,04,599 6. Senior .net developer Rs 9,58,285 7. Electrical designer Rs 4,93,805 8. Senior digital marketer Rs 4,68,742 9. Cluster manager Rs 8,10,868 10. Occupational therapist Rs 5,27,283 11. Supply chain Rs 8,07,222 12. Content manager Rs 6,67,861 13. Senior architect Rs 7,69,695 14. Accounting manager Rs 9,77,032 15. Senior electrical engineer Rs 5,97,369 16. Performance manager Rs 6,29,240 17. Finance assistant Rs 5,36,918 18. Customer care manager Rs 4,76,701 19. Assistant leader Rs 9,21,068 20. Industrial engineer Rs 4,68,202

Moreover, jobs that have seen the highest growth in the last three years are operations lead (654 per cent), assistant leader (332 per cent), performance manager (177 per cent), senior electrical engineer (174 per cent), senior engineer (130 per cent), and electrical designer (122 per cent).

