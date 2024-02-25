Multiplex chain PVR Inox to roll out its Passport 2.0 for cinephiles soon

In an effort to draw more and more audiences to multiplexes, PVR Cinemas is considering rolling out the second iteration of its subscription-based movie viewing service PVR Passport soon. The pre-registrations for this service have already begun on PVR and INOX apps and websites, a senior official at PVR INOX told Business Today.

Pre-registrations for PVR Passport 2.0 are going “phenomenally well”, he revealed. The moviegoers who pre-register for PVR Passport 2.0 will get early access to an array of movies at an affordable price.

He explained that the "passport" is akin to a metro pass and that cinephiles won’t have to bother about the price of movie tickets every time they venture out for a movie.

PVR Passport pilot project

In October last year, the multiplex chain rolled out PVR Passport 1.0, a subscription-based voucher service wherein movie lovers could watch 10 movies at a nominal one-time fee of Rs 699. This roughly translated into a movie daily and up to four times a week. For PVR passport 1.0, the multiplex chain offered only 20,000 subscriptions.

PVR Passport 1.0 vs PVR Passport 2.0

As per the official, PVR Passport 1.0 was a pilot product and the multiplex chain wanted to understand how the product works. This time around, many changes have been made by taking into account the feedback given by the moviegoers, he noted.

PVR Passport 2.0, however, is likely to be much bigger in terms of subscriptions. “PVR Passport 2.0 is likely to be 4 to 5 times bigger than PVR Passport 1.0 in terms of the number of subscriptions,” the official said, further adding that unlike the previous iteration, PVR Passport 2.0 will be valid across South India.

“Due to being valid in South India, the number of pre-registrations has already exceeded the number of passports decided to be assigned,” he noted.

How to purchase the PVR Passport subscription online

Step 1: Visit official PVR/INOX website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Privilege’ button at the bottom or access through homepage banner

Step 3: Click on ‘Join Now’

Step 4: Enter required details and make online payment through cards, wallets or UPI

Step 5: You will receive a confirmation message once the payment is successful

Will premium services be included?

He, however, said that premium services such as IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director's Cut would not be available, further explaining that the offering is aimed at the “time rich, money poor” audience.

Also Read: PVR INOX profit declines 20% on fewer movie releases in Q3