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The AI jobs shock: Why reskilling could become unavoidable by 2030, says report

The AI jobs shock: Why reskilling could become unavoidable by 2030, says report

Artificial intelligence is set to reshape the workplace by automating tasks, reducing headcount in some white-collar roles and changing the skills employers demand. The IEEE Megatrends 2030 report warns that reskilling could become unavoidable as AI adoption accelerates across industries.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 7:54 PM IST
The AI jobs shock: Why reskilling could become unavoidable by 2030, says reportThe report highlights AI expertise, critical thinking, human verification, transdisciplinary skills, cybersecurity and human-AI collaboration as key emerging skills.

Artificial intelligence is moving from an experimental workplace tool to a technology that could fundamentally reshape how jobs are performed. The IEEE Megatrends 2030 report warns that accelerated AI adoption and automation could reduce headcounts in parts of the white-collar workforce, while making AI capabilities increasingly essential for those who remain employed.

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The report, prepared by a 166-member IEEE 2030 Megatrends team, identifies AI as one of five major technology megatrends alongside energy, health, space and physical AI. It expects accelerated growth across multiple AI applications, with workforce reskilling becoming a central consequence.

White-collar work faces the biggest disruption

The report makes a particularly stark prediction: aggressive AI adoption could accelerate the reduction of headcounts related to white-collar jobs, while AI skills could become “nearly mandatory” for employment.

This points to a shift in the nature of employment rather than simply the disappearance of individual occupations. Tasks involving routine information handling, repetitive cognitive work and siloed expertise are among the areas expected to decline.

In other words, the pressure may increasingly fall on jobs where software can automate predictable knowledge work.

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DO READ: India’s jobs problem: Manufacturing has failed to keep pace with young workforce, says expert

AI skills become part of the job itself

IEEE's workforce outlook suggests that the skills gaining importance will extend beyond simply knowing how to use an AI chatbot.

The report highlights AI and domain expertise, critical thinking, human verification, transdisciplinary skills, AI agents and large language models, cybersecurity and human-in-the-loop capabilities among the skills expected to rise.

This creates a new premium on workers who can combine technological capability with professional judgement.

MUST READ: AI could deliver double-digit productivity gains — but governance needs to catch up: Report

For example, AI-assisted developers may need stronger systems knowledge, while professionals working with AI-generated information may need greater skills in verification, data discernment and critical thinking.

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From specialists to hybrid workers

The report also points towards a workplace where interdisciplinary expertise becomes increasingly valuable. Its skills-evolution assessment identifies strategic, analytical, creative and integrative capabilities, alongside leadership, ethics, communication and change-navigation skills.

That means reskilling is unlikely to be limited to technical training. Workers may need to learn how to supervise AI systems, evaluate their outputs, manage risks and integrate AI into existing business processes.

MUST READ: NITI Aayog calls for overhaul of India’s skilling system, proposes five big reforms for Viksit Bharat 2047

The race to adapt starts before 2030

IEEE's central message is that the speed of AI adoption itself is creating the urgency. The report says AI-driven technologies are advancing faster than previous technological revolutions and that automation is opening additional opportunities for AI.

By 2030, therefore, the dividing line in the labour market may increasingly be between workers whose skills complement AI and those whose tasks can be automated by it.

The emerging challenge for employers and workers is not simply whether AI will replace jobs, but whether people can acquire the skills needed to work effectively alongside increasingly capable AI systems.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 7:54 PM IST
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