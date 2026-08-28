RIL-backed penny stock hits 52-week low; firm clarifies on high trading volume

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd slumped 12.26 per cent during Friday's intraday trade, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 9.16. The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed penny stock eventually settled 11.40 per cent lower at Rs 9.25 on BSE. At this closing level, the stock has declined 20.12 per cent in a week and 46.72 per cent over the past year. It has also delivered negative returns across longer timeframes, falling 66.57 per cent in two years, 47.53 per cent in three years and 58.14 per cent in five years.
Trading activity in the stock was notably high, with around 50.10 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The volume was way more than the two-week average of 5.39 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.77 crore, while the small-cap company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,592.85 crore.