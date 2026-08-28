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RIL-backed penny stock hits 52-week low; firm clarifies on high trading volume

RIL-backed penny stock hits 52-week low; firm clarifies on high trading volume

ALOKINDS9.24(11.41%)

Trading activity in the stock was notably high, with around 50.10 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The volume was way more than the two-week average of 5.39 lakh shares.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 4:09 PM IST
RIL-backed penny stock hits 52-week low; firm clarifies on high trading volumeStock exchanges BSE and NSE sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd slumped 12.26 per cent during Friday's intraday trade, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 9.16. The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed penny stock eventually settled 11.40 per cent lower at Rs 9.25 on BSE. At this closing level, the stock has declined 20.12 per cent in a week and 46.72 per cent over the past year. It has also delivered negative returns across longer timeframes, falling 66.57 per cent in two years, 47.53 per cent in three years and 58.14 per cent in five years.

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Trading activity in the stock was notably high, with around 50.10 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The volume was way more than the two-week average of 5.39 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.77 crore, while the small-cap company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,592.85 crore.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

In its response, the company said, "We wish to inform you that: We have made all disclosures which are required to be made in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)."

"There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the Listing Regulations," it added.

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"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Listing Regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," Alok Industries further stated.

Alok Industries Q1 results

On the earnings front, the Reliance-backed company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, increased 6.50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.11 crore during the quarter.

As of June 2026, RIL held a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, while JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owned 34.99 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 4:05 PM IST
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