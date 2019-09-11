UP to sack 25,000 home guards earning Rs 500 per day

As many as 25,000 home guards, who are deployed across police stations and traffic signal in Uttar Pradesh, are likely to lose their regular jobs. According to sources at the UP Home Department, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, guards who were hired across traffic signal and police stations will be relieved from their duties, as the government will assign them duties depending on demand, reported India Today.

At present, UP has over 90,000 home guards, who earn Rs 500 daily. Out of 90,000 home guards, around 25,000 face the risk of not earning a regular income due to the proposed decision. However, the Home Department sources said the state government was considering to hike home guards' daily remuneration to Rs 672. But the state government is not willing to increase the budget allocation for them. The government will soon clear all pending arrears to home huards since December 2016.