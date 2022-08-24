What is 'Quiet Quitting'? The opposite of hustle culture

Once again faced with burnout after the pandemic, and disenchanted with their work and pay, some employees are resorting to a phenomenon called 'Quiet Quitting' to draw a healthy balance between work and life

What is ‘Quiet Quitting’?

It is the latest concept gaining ground in the world of work after the ‘Great Resignation of 2021’. It has nothing to do with actual quitting but is the opposite of the hustle culture, where employees are prioritising their mental and physical health by not going above and beyond at work. Instead, they are choosing to do only what they are paid to do and nothing more.

Why are employees ‘Quiet Quitting’?

The phrase 'great resignation' has been in discussion all over the work world but employees realise now is not an ideal time to risk their job and chase a new one, says Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO, CIEL HR Services. “At the same time, many employees are experiencing burnout and are unhappy at work because of reasons such as not enough rewards and recognition and pay dissatisfaction.”

Where did the trend start?

The term became the subject of viral videos on TikTok, the Chinese app banned in India, partly inspired by the Chinese trend of ‘Tang ping’ or ‘lying flat’, which shuns over work and the rate race. The trend comes after the pandemic-enforced re-assessment of work-life balance and reflection on what matters the most in life.

Is it different from doing just what you are paid to do?



No, going by the outrage on social media. Netizens have been pointing out that the term is a misnomer which indicates slacking off at work. But it actually refers to setting healthy boundaries between work and life to put their wellness before their careers, comments on platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn indicate.

Is the trend happening in India?

Yes, but it's tough to measure to what extent. “In India, more than 45% of employees have received salary hikes in the range of 7-10% and more than half of employees are lacking work-life balance, leading to many young professionals being discontent with work. The term Quiet Quitting stemmed from these circumstances where employees lack the zeal to go beyond expectations and do just the minimum expected work,” says CIEL’s Mishra.

