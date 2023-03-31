Work in Germany! Country to employ 60,000 people a year; check details here

Job openings in Germany in 2023: Germany has unveiled draft reforms on immigration, skills training, and promoting immigration from Western Balkan countries. Through this, the Olaf Scholz government aims to plug labour shortages in the world’s automobile capital. After the cabinet approved the reforms, Finance Minister Christian Lindner tweeted, “Anyone who can contribute to the country’s economic success as a skilled worker is welcome.”

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said that securing the country’s labour base is one of Germany’s biggest economic tasks for the coming decades. Job vacancies hit a record high of around 2 million, according to labour ministry.

As a part of these reforms, the German government plans to roll out a new immigration law eyeing to address key hurdles for migrants to Germany, especially those coming from outside the European Union. The draft law says it could increase the number of workers from outside the EU by 60,000 people a year, news agency Reuters reported.

The draft law offers foreign workers three pathways to enter the country. These are as follows:

- Professional or university degree recognised in Germany and an employment contract

- Minimum two years of experience working in a relevant sector and degree or vocational training

- ‘Opportunity card’ for those who do not have a job offer but have the potential to find work

This opportunity card will follow a points-based system that considers qualifications, language skills, professional experience, connection to Germany, and age.

Besides this, the cabinet also okayed an education law that entitles young people to partake in paid off-the-job training. The German Federal Labour Agency will pay up to 67 per cent of the net salary for duration of the training.

The Scholz cabinet also decided to extend regulations for job-seekers from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and the Republic of Northern Macedonia, which were earlier likely to expire by 2023-end.

(With agency inputs)

