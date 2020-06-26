Biz EOD: Job scenario turns dire; reason behind Hinduja brothers' tiff; COVID hits Sensex

The economic slowdown coupled with coronavirus pandemic has deeply impacted employment generation in the country. The issue in the Hinduja family cropped up in the public when Srichand's daughter Vinoo moved High Court in England, acting on behalf of her father as a "litigation friend" and asked for "partition". Extending fall for the second straight day, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288.

India created 29 lakh less new jobs in FY20: SBI Ecowrap

As per SBI report, India created 60.8 lakh new payroll (first job) in FY20, which was 28.9 lakh less than the net jobs generated in FY19.

Hinduja brothers' fight: What went wrong in the family?

The issue in the Hinduja family cropped up in the public when Srichand Hinduja's daughter Vinoo moved High Court in England, seeking control of Switzerland-based Hinduja Bank for her family.

BT Buzz: Buying a dream home? COVID-19 can help you save lakhs on EMIs

In a weak demand and oversupply scenario, the prices have indeed come down, especially in metro cities; but waiting for further decline might prove counterproductive.

HUL to drop 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely' to become more 'inclusive'

HUL says it's taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty and wants to lead celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty.

Sensex ends lower amid rising coronavirus cases, grim IMF growth outlook

IMF projected sharp contraction of 4.5% for the Indian economy in 2020, a "historic low," citing the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities.