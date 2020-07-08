Biz EOD: Lenders eager to invest in J&K; US issues fresh visa rules for students; Auto sales to fall 25%

In the latest auction of state development loan (SDL), J&K commanded a yield of 6.58 per cent for a 10-year paper and managed to raise Rs 800 crore in the first week of July. Donald Trump administration has said that foreign students who have opted to study a combination of in-person and online courses in the US will be eligible for visas. Vehicle sales that already saw a dip of 18 per cent in 2020 is likely to further dip by 25 per cent his fiscal, stated a CRISIL report. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Why banks, insurers are lining up to invest in strife-ridden J&K

The yield curve of Jammu and Kashmir is stabilising at a comfortable level despite lockdown and disruption of businesses. But the challenges to the state economy remains.

2. US issues fresh clarification on visa rules for students

Clarifying on this student visa curb, the US State Department stated on Tuesday that students taking a combination of in-person an online courses in the country will be eligible for visas.

3. 'Boycott China': Traders plan supplies from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam despite 5-10% added cost

There's a growing demand to shun imports from China in wake of bloody skirmishes on the border.

4. Govt moves Supreme Court challenging Airtel's Rs 923 crore tax refund claim

While the government claims that the company under-reported input tax credit, Bharti Airtel said it paid excess tax on inputs.

5. Auto sales to fall 25% this fiscal, impact dealers credit metrics: CRISIL

The ability of automotive dealers to take on such demand contraction has also reduced given the lower sales volume and the aggressive dealership expansions undertaken by OEMs in the last six fiscals.