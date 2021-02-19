Biz EOD: Tata Super App to have all; RBI tightens digital payment security

The $106 billion Tata Group aims to ramp up its Super App plan by adding categories such as electronics, groceries, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, travel, health, education, and entertainment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has toughened digital payment security norms to improve security, control, and compliance for banks and other regulated entities. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Cars, flights, hotels! N Chandrasekaran says Tata Super App to have all

Tata Group is building the Super App under the newly formed Tata Digital. It is for this ambitious e-commerce play, the group is looking to buy controlling stake in India's biggest online grocery company BigBasket and e-pharmacy chain 1mg.

2. Drug marketing firms, manufacturers to be made equally responsible for medicine quality

The manufacturers also supply medicines to standalone and region-specific marketing firms that sell their own brands by generating local prescriptions.

3. Tax-saving mutual funds gave up to 60% returns in 1 year! Will the trend continue?

The best performing ELSS or tax saving mutual funds scheme has given a whopping return of 60% and the worst performer in the category has given 11.5% returns in the same time period.

4. How private wealth creators are serving Indian economy and people

Private wealth creators are solely responsible for India's banking stress; increasingly fleeing India with their wealth and bank loans, and those making huge profits are doing so by cutting jobs and wages.

5. RBI tightens digital payment security norms for lenders; issues new rules

The 'Master Direction' lays down guidelines for internet banking, mobile payments, card payments, customer protection, and grievance redressal mechanism.