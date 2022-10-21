20 Indian start-ups bag funding of over $1 mn in Dubai expo

A total of 20 Indian start-ups – all portfolio companies of Agility Ventures, a global angel investor network - raised over a million dollars cumulatively at the recently-concluded GITEX Global event at Dubai.

During the week-long tech expo, which is held annually at Dubai, these start-ups also made over 50 potential business connections and managed to bag more than $100,000 worth of potential business.

Some of the start-ups that received significant interest at the expo include BattRe, Kidbea, Brainwired, Fixigo, Glamyo Health and Marj Tech. Further, the raised funds will be utilised by the start-ups to expand operations, enter new markets and launch new products.

Agility Ventures was launched in June 2020 by angel investor Dhianu Das and chartered accountant Prashant Narang as an open platform for new investors, who could learn about start-up investing and angel investing. The aim was to democratise angel investing and allowing potential investors to experience a new asset class – start-ups.

Agility has got approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Category 1, AIF – Alternative Investment Fund -- for a ₹450 crore fund and since the start of the year is investing through the same in many start-ups.

Spread across over 25 chapters in India, Canada, the UAE, Australia and the UK, Agility currently has a network of over 2,500 angel investors from across the globe and over 35 start-ups under its banner.

It invests in high-growth, early-stage start-ups across sectors such as education, technology, healthcare, electric vehicles, robotics, agri-tech and manufacturing. Some of the portfolio companies include Glamyo Health, Battre, Power Gummies, FlipHealth, Gobbly, Pumpumpum, Vanity Wagon, SkyeAir, Monrow and Tagz.

“The success of our portfolio companies at this global event is testimony of our start-up selection process and nurturing,” said Das, Co-founder, Agility Ventures.

More importantly, he further added that while this year 20 portfolio companies of Agility participated in the global expo, the network aims to send at least 50 start-ups in the next edition of the event, which provides tech start-ups the opportunity to network with the ecosystem, potential investors as well as government agencies.



