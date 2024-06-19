4 ports of Adani Ports feature in World Bank's global 'Container Port Performance Index'

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday said that four of its ports have been featured in the World Bank and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Market Intelligence 'Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023'. While Mundra port was ranked 27, Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71. This recognition underscores APSEZ’s commitment to operational efficiency and world-class service standards. Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio.

The global Container Port Performance Index is a highly regarded benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameters such as productivity, efficiency and reliability. It serves as a reference point for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organisations and private operators, of trade, logistics and supply chain services.

"It reaffirms our position as a key player in the global container port industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service to our customers," said Ashwani Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

The company said it has consistently invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and operational processes to enhance the efficiency and productivity of its ports. The company’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions has enabled it to maintain a strong competitive edge in the global maritime industry.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country's total port volumes.