87% professionals may consider job switch in 2022: Talent 500 Survey

The post-pandemic world may not see any relent in the fierce war for talent which was triggered by COVID. According to a survey conducted by Bangalore-based HR tech platform, Talent 500, 87 per cent of the surveyed professionals will be scouting for newer opportunities . The survey took into account the responses from over 5000 professionals from global firms and start-ups based in India. The report underlined the basic change in behaviors of job-seeking, employment market in the country where hybrid working model and flexible working hours have taken prominence.



“The most startling fact is an overwhelming response amongst professionals to be open to, or actively seek out new opportunities this year. In a highly competitive market, this means a never-before-seen rush to retain talent and intense competition for top performers across all companies,” as per the survey.



The concern of “talent shortage” is real with the survey stating that 74 per cent of all the surveyed businesses reporting that they are facing challenges due to limited workforce.



“The pandemic changed everything we know and understand about work. For professionals, the market has never been better to find career-changing opportunities and with remote work becoming mainstream, today professionals are choosing to prioritize their next job based on the flexibility it gives them to plan their lives. For businesses, we are waking up to a surge in demand and finding that we will need to rethink how we engage with professionals in a new world,” Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, Talent 500 said in a statement.



Besides, the “great reshuffle” as underscored by the survey, the preferences of the job seekers have also taken a shift while choosing their next gig. In addition to compensation and benefits, today, flexibility and culture are on the top of the mind. As a result, hybrid and flexible work models will continue post-pandemic, with professionals displaying a strong preference for flexibility and choice, the survey noted.



In addition, the process of hiring, which earlier involved multiple rounds of interviews, tests may also undergo dynamic change as the talent becomes limited and the job-seekers demand quicker engagement, responses . The flexible work contracts could also be in vogue especially with the rise in gig economy.



The rise of the gig economy is another strong motivator for professionals to reconsider older, conventional employment models and put their independence, learning and flexibility into the spotlight, the survey highlighted.