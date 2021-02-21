90% of tech employees continue to work from home: Azim Premji

IT czar Azim Premji on Sunday said more than 90 per cent of the workforce in the technology industry of the country continue to work from home, and lauded the hybrid model of work. "Within the first few weeks of the (COVID-19-induced) lockdown, over 90 per cent of the technology industry was working from home and even today over 90 per cent of people continue to work from home," he said.

Addressing an interactive session hosted by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Premji said the IT industry and the government have appreciated the value of a permanent hybrid model where people would work partly from office and home even after the end of the pandemic.

Stating that the hybrid model would have huge comparative advantage, he said it would drive inclusive growth, better participation from all parts of the country and greater number of women who would have flexibility to work from home. "Technology is becoming the lifeline for us as individuals and also businesses," he said.

If there was any doubt, the year 2020 showed how fundamental technology has become.Technology played an important role in ensuring that the government's social schemes and assistance programmes reached the mass population, according to him. Availability of digital infrastructure in tier-2 cities has helped greatly many businesses to thrive, Premji said.

He emphasised the need for people to engage in some acts of philanthropy and charity. "The culture of philanthropy is as basic to India as India itself. Charity and philanthropy has always been a part of India's culture and tradition", he added.

Premji stepped down as Wipro chairman and managing director in 2019, handing over the company's reins to his son Rishad. The septuagenarian currently holds the position of Wipro founder-chairman and non-executive director.

Also read: COVID-19 blues: Centre likely to frame new employment policy to revive job sector