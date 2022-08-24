A customer's Rs 287 pizza order cost Zomato Rs 10,000, here's why

Online food aggregators are usually a one-stop destination for those who have late-night food cravings. The process of ordering food online could be easy but sometimes becomes tiring if the order isn't delivered on time or is suddenly cancelled by the aggregator.

One such thing happened with a person named Ajay Sharma. He filed a complaint with the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, claiming that Zomato cancelled his pizza order and it was not delivered.

Sharma said he placed an order for pizza using Zomato at 10:15 pm and made the payment (of around Rs 287), including the cost for on time delivery. However, Zomato declined the order at 10:30 pm and a refund process was initiated, Sharma added.

"When the respondents (Zomato in this case) charged Rs 10 extra for the 'on time or free' campaign launched by them, they were expected to deliver the same on time and in not doing so and simultaneously, cancelling the order on their own, amounted to deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part," Sharma stated.

This could be seen as a violation of Zomato's 'on time or free' food delivery scheme, the forum observed, adding that such alluring advertisements or campaigns shouldn't be published if they can't be fulfilled.

In addition, the commission ordered the online food delivery firm to pay Rs 10,000 and a free meal to Sharma for "deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice".

The free meal has to be delivered to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the forum's order.

Meanwhile, shares of Zomato settled 3.41 per cent lower at Rs 62.25 today.